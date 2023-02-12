Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Update

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RWAY has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
Insider Activity at Runway Growth Finance
In related news, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $75,247.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,192.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $75,247.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,192.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,581.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,104 shares of company stock worth $299,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Runway Growth Finance Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. 46,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $523.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32.
About Runway Growth Finance
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.
