Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Buys 116,539 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,539 shares during the period. Matrix Service makes up about 3.7% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 3.78% of Matrix Service worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth about $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $200.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

