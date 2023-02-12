Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Has $308,000 Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA cut its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,350 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,437,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,337,000 after acquiring an additional 122,974 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,298,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,013,000 after acquiring an additional 731,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,005,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 818,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 43,630 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group Stock Performance

TGH stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment composed primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.