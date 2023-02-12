Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Has $570,000 Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA cut its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,050 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 0.11% of Thermon Group worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 41.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 398,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 116,463 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 328,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 57.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $904.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Thermon Group news, VP Candace Harris-Peterson sold 6,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $172,619.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,492.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

(Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.