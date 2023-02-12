Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Lowers Stock Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA cut its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,650 shares during the quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Conduent were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Conduent by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,679,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 590,643 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Conduent by 26.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 28.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Conduent by 113.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 184,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Conduent by 27.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Stock Performance

CNDT opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $954.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.70. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01.

Conduent Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

