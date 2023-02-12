Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 3,850 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA reduced its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Barrett Business Services makes up approximately 0.5% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 0.11% of Barrett Business Services worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.5 %

BBSI stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average is $88.75. The company has a market cap of $664.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $100.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barrett Business Services Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

