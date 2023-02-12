RXO (NYSE:RXO) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RXO. Wolfe Research began coverage on RXO in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut RXO from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on RXO in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RXO in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RXO in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.55.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60. RXO has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RXO will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.