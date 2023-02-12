Sabre Co. (SABRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.63 on March 1st

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.625 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Sabre Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ SABRP opened at $92.22 on Friday. Sabre has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $151.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 2,218.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 48,012 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

