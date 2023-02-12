Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Short Interest Update

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the January 15th total of 794,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,702,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Saddle Ranch Media Stock Performance

Shares of SRMX remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 128,241,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,809,202. Saddle Ranch Media has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Saddle Ranch Media

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, packaging, and sale of projects in the film, television, and digital media areas of the entertainment industry. The company was founded on October 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

