Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Short Interest Update

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the January 15th total of 794,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,702,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Saddle Ranch Media Stock Performance
Shares of SRMX remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 128,241,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,809,202. Saddle Ranch Media has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About Saddle Ranch Media
