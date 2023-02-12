Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALMGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Shares of SALM stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $34.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

