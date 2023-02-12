Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.27. 1,403,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,148. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.55.

