Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $503,000 Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.3 %

Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 170,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,538. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.00 million, a P/E ratio of -328.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is -2,400.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOD. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.