Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 197.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.74. The company had a trading volume of 121,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.40. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.02.

