Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Walmart by 35.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Walmart by 6.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.72. 5,000,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,138,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.09.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

