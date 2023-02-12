Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,179 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 30,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 4.4 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

NYSE:ARI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 1,550,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,764. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 22.02 and a current ratio of 36.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

