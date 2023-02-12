Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 712 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.58 and a 200 day moving average of $227.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

