Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 51,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 47,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

STWD traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,933. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.56%.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.