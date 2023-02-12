Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.36. 9,410,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,589,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,520. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

