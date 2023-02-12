Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 339.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. 799,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,610. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $20.57.

