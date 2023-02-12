Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $165,786.45 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 10,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $165,786.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,276.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, John Bicket sold 47,868 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $718,498.68.

On Thursday, January 19th, John Bicket sold 18,447 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $228,373.86.

On Tuesday, January 17th, John Bicket sold 48,976 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $604,853.60.

On Thursday, January 12th, John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $262,682.84.

On Tuesday, January 10th, John Bicket sold 23,877 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $273,391.65.

Samsara Trading Up 0.8 %

IOT stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at about $36,557,000. Lmdagg L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at about $38,923,000. PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Samsara by 62.7% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after buying an additional 1,402,994 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Samsara by 4,795.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,237,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 1,211,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

