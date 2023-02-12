Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in January

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sands China Stock Performance
Shares of SCHYY stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,343. Sands China has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $39.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03.
About Sands China
