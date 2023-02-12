Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in January

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sands China Stock Performance

Shares of SCHYY stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,343. Sands China has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $39.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03.

Get Sands China alerts:

About Sands China

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.