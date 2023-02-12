SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Down 25.7% in January

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the January 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Barclays upgraded SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.07.
NYSE SAP traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.35. The company had a trading volume of 661,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,023. SAP has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $124.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17.
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
