Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $395.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $456.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SARTF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €531.00 ($570.97) to €540.00 ($580.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.00.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.

