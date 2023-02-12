Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Up 50.5% in January

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the January 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBGSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.13. 337,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,633. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Featured Stories

