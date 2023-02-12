Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Increased by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3,421.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,633 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 5.5% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,257,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,724 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 308,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,618 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 120,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 30,968.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. 2,151,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,417. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.