Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Short Interest Up 52.8% in January

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the January 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 507,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Science 37 from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered Science 37 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science 37 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Institutional Trading of Science 37

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCE. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,164,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,755,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 772,035 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 470.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 419,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 635,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 355,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Trading Down 11.8 %

SNCE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,049. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. Science 37 has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 72.32% and a negative net margin of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Science 37 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

