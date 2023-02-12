Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.77 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-$3.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEE. StockNews.com lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.64.

NYSE SEE opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

