Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sega Sammy Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SGAMY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.30. 16,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,110. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. Sega Sammy has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.
Sega Sammy Company Profile
