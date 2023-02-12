Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 741.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sekisui House Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SKHSY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. 10,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,919. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. Sekisui House has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.52%.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural and Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

