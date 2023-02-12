Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 1st

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $103.54.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,263 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.
