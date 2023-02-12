Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 1st

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $103.54.

Insider Activity

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,263 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also

