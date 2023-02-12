Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $348.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.42 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Sensient Technologies

SXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 661.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth $483,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 97.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 326,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after buying an additional 161,455 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth $767,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

