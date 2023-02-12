Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $348.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE SXT opened at $74.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.17 and a 1 year high of $89.34.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

Several research firms recently issued reports on SXT. StockNews.com lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 97.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 326,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after acquiring an additional 161,455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,526,000 after purchasing an additional 135,641 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $8,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,227,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 76.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 55,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

