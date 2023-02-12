Serum Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Serum has a market capitalization of $51.68 million and approximately $40.84 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Serum Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

