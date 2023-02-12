Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $158,694.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

