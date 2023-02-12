Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 30,731 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,731 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 163.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,222 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,641,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,870,000 after purchasing an additional 86,576 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,618,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,450,000 after purchasing an additional 162,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in United States Steel by 10.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,048,000 after purchasing an additional 167,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of X stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

