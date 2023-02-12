Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 356.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,391 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in APA were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of APA by 50.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on APA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

APA Price Performance

APA Dividend Announcement

Shares of APA stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

