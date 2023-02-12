Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.24 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Pool by 33.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Pool by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after buying an additional 54,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,096,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Pool by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd grew its holdings in Pool by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 69,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.55.

POOL stock opened at $369.24 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $488.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.94.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

