Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 415.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,592.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $130,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,887 shares of company stock valued at $8,794,165 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Arista Networks stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $143.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.05.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

