Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth $71,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 52.54%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.96.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.