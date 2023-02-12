Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Star Bulk Carriers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 360.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $364.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.48 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 39.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.