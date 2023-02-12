Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Fastenal by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.11 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Stories

