Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 891.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,150 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,645 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,150,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after acquiring an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,943.1% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,256,999 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $18,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,858 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,098 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $14,616,000 after acquiring an additional 63,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $191,808.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,994.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,454 shares of company stock worth $465,394 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.