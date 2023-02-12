Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $1.17 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $256.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,165 shares of company stock valued at $20,003,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

