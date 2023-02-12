Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $1.30 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 136,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,317,000 after buying an additional 213,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after buying an additional 2,964,737 shares during the period. Kora Management LP boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,643,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,121,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,404,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

StoneCo stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 2.19. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $478.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

