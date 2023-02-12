Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $1.63 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,609 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $134.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average is $126.49. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

