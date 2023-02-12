Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEVN opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Seven Hills Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

