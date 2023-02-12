Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SEVN opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $11.45.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Seven Hills Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.