SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Down 32.8% in January

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the January 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharpLink Gaming

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 606,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc owned about 2.71% of SharpLink Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

SharpLink Gaming Price Performance

SBET stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. 232,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,226. SharpLink Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm operates through the following segments: Affiliate Marketing Services (United States), Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise TEM, and Affiliate Marketing Services (International).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.