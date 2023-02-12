Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Short Interest Down 23.4% in January

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 136,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sharps Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Sharps Technology stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Sharps Technology has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

Get Sharps Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sharps Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Sharps Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.