Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Lowered by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 0.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 0.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $222.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.19) to GBX 2,987 ($35.91) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,461.00.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.