Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the January 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shimano Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SMNNY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.88. 24,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,756. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.55. Shimano has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $25.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shimano from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

